Gary W. Crenshaw, age 60, of Joppa, MD passed away on April 16, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he is the son of Frederick Crenshaw and the late Betty (Woodward) Crenshaw. He worked as a Logistician for Westinghouse/Northrop Grumman and loved his family and taking care of his father. He enjoyed reading, playing golf, was a history buff and had a great sense of humor. In addition to his father, Mr. Crenshaw is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ann (Nutter) Crenshaw; son, Alex W. Crenshaw; sister, Vicki L. Odachowski (Rick); nephew, Jordan Odachowski (Allison); niece, Abby Odachowski; great niece, Kate Odachowski; and father and mother-in-law, Charles and Jacqueline Nutter. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, April 18 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to the Comprehensive Transplant Center, The Department of Surgery, Merissa J. Courtright, Director of Development Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 725, Baltimore, MD 21205. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary