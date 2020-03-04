|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden death of Gary Ross Whitten, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, coworker and friend. Gary died of a heart attack at the young age of 46, in his Baltimore suburb apartment on February 28, 2020. Born and raised in Baltimore, Gary was a kind, loyal and compassionate person. He grew up in a deaf household and became skilled at sign language. He was a loving son and was always there there to help interpret. Gary also worked faithfully as a software developer at Estimation (now Trimble) for nearly 25 years. An avid traveler, he loved Japan and the Orient and even mastered the language of Japanese. Gary was loved by many and known for his generosity as he would often lend a helping hand to someone in need. He also loved to share his extraordinary culinary skills and would frequently host parties, holidays and family functions just for the love of cooking and people. Surviving Gary are his loving parents, Thomas and Martha Whitten, his older brother George and Sister in law Baht Rivka, niece and nephew Elianna and Obadiah, his Uncle John and Aunt Neil as well as many beloved family members and friends. Gary will be interred next to his sister Susan, who succumbed also to a heart condition as a child. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 5th at 3pm at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Maryland, located at 200 E. Padonia Rd, about two miles east of the Padonia Road exit off Interstate 83. An early dinner to remember Gary's life will follow. Details will be given after the service. Donations can be made in Gary's memory to The Alzheimer's Foundation (https://alzfdn.org). Arrangements by MacNABB FUNERAL HOME P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020