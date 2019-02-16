Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Gay Metcalf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay Metcalf

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gay Metcalf Notice
On February 12, 2019. Gay was the beloved companion of Don Clark for 38 years; loving mother of Don Clark and wife Cindy, Darlene Munker, Kimberly Linderborn, Bryan Clark and Carol Lynn Staubs and husband Brian; Sister of Lois Kovak, Sharon Harris, and the late Nancy Dorsey, Doug Metcalf, and Linda Serio; Daughter of the late Robert and Anna Metcalf; also blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Sunday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Service on Monday at 11 AM. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.