On February 12, 2019. Gay was the beloved companion of Don Clark for 38 years; loving mother of Don Clark and wife Cindy, Darlene Munker, Kimberly Linderborn, Bryan Clark and Carol Lynn Staubs and husband Brian; Sister of Lois Kovak, Sharon Harris, and the late Nancy Dorsey, Doug Metcalf, and Linda Serio; Daughter of the late Robert and Anna Metcalf; also blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Sunday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Service on Monday at 11 AM. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2019