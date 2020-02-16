|
|
AMBRIDGE, Gayle Ann (Gross), age 68 from Baltimore, MD passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Gayle attended grade school at The Immaculate Heart of Mary, was a 1969 graduate of Mercy High School and later graduated Cum Laude from The Maryland Institute College of Art. Gayle is the daughter of the late Eugene John Gross, Sr. and Frances Anne Gross (Sewell) and sister of the late Lynne Frances Gross. Gayle is survived by her brother Eugene John Gross, Jr., sisters Jayne Leigh King and Terrie Suzan Lichtenberg, and her beloved Larry Shorts. A casual memorial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Social's Pub & Pie, 25 E Cross St., Baltimore, MD 21230. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the online at donate3.cancer.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020