Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Gayle Carroll Notice
On July 22, 2019, Gayle Patricia Carroll, beloved sister of Wayne and Lynn Lassahn; loving aunt of Dale and Kim Lassahn, and Phil and Connie Lassahn; dear great aunt of Vincent, Eric, Jacob, Rachael and Danielle Lassahn.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Wednesday, July 31 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at which time a service will be held. Inurnment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA. 23058-5216. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
