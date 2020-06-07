Gedalyahu Lior, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Maureen Lior; his son Ronen Lior and Valerie; his sister Zehava (Joshua) Horovitz; and his brother in laws Stuart(Dawn) Linde, Neil (Sandra) Linde and Joan (Basil) Taibel. He is predeceased by his parents Alexander and Miriam Lior.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store