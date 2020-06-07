Gedalyahu Lior
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gedalyahu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gedalyahu Lior, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Maureen Lior; his son Ronen Lior and Valerie; his sister Zehava (Joshua) Horovitz; and his brother in laws Stuart(Dawn) Linde, Neil (Sandra) Linde and Joan (Basil) Taibel. He is predeceased by his parents Alexander and Miriam Lior.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved