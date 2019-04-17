|
Gemma Melegrito Esaw, 54 of Gwynn Oak, MD passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Nathaniel Roy Esaw, Sr. Loving mother of Nathaniel Roy Esaw, Jr. and James Daniel Esaw. Loving sister of Elizabeth Melegrito, Edna Melegrito, and Val Melegrito. Also survived by a nephew Osman Ibrahim.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Arlington Baptist Church 3030 North Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21244 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Where funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 AM.Interment at Resurrection Acres.Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019