Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Community of Saint Francis Xavier
Gene Andrew Manna Notice
Gene Andrew Manna, born April 21, 1960 in Baltimore, MD died June 21, 2019. Gino courageously battled Stage 4 pancreatic cancer for four years. He is survived by loving wife Sara, children Andrew(AJ), Meaghan, Luke and John Paul, siblings Phillip(Donna), Karen(Joseph), Dean(Kathy) and Gray(Alicia). He was preceded by father Phillip, mother Mary Alice and younger brother Mark. Gino was a proud veteran of the United States Army. The memorial service will be held at the Catholic Community of Saint Francis Xavier Saturday, June 29th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, consider giving a donation to Little Sisters of the Poor or a in Gino's name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
