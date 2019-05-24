Gene Everett Floyd, 88 of Anne Arundel County, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, two days before the passing of his bride Marcine Swaim Floyd. Gene is survived by his five children; Marcie Shenton, Nancy Floyd Prue, Barbara Floyd, Kay Floyd and Ken Floyd. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Gene established his home in Anne Arundel County with his wife, Marcine, after serving his country in the United States Air Force. During their 68 years of marriage, Gene and Marcine enjoyed exploring the United States by car, and were especially pleased to have visited all of the Presidential libraries as well as all 50 states. Gene's other hobbies included boating and gardening. Gene was well known for his beautiful garden that contained over 300 azaleas, and his collection of turtle figurines (numbering over 400).As a real estate consultant, appraiser, developer, broker & investor, Gene devoted his career to the betterment of the community around him. Gene served as the Glen Burnie Urban Renewal Director from 1979-1984. He served on the Board of Trustees at Anne Arundel Community College from 1990 to 2009. Mr. Floyd was elected President of the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce in 1965 and reelected in 1987. He was elected to the Anne Arundel County Business Hall of Fame in 2010. Gene passionately helped others and held many positions within and around the communities of North Glen, Glen Burnie, and Severna Park. A visitation was held on Wednesday, May 22nd at Barranco & Sons Funeral Home in Severna Park, MD. The funeral service followed on Thursday, May 23rd at Severna Park Baptist Church with the interment at MD Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Gene to: Anne Arundel Community College Foundation, 101 College Parkway, Arnold MD 21012. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary