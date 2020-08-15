Gene Krebs

Krebs, on August. 14, 2020, Gene D. "Geneo", of Rising Sun, beloved father of Debra Carns (Brian) and Jennifer Allen( James), brother of Keith Krebs (Dawn), Cherie Sherretts (Mark), Kathy Stambaugh (Brett), grandfather of Colin and Patrick Bratkowski, Devin and Tristan Allen, Savannah and Wyatt Carns and his significant other Barbara Grotheer.
Friends may call Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.