On May 26, 2020 Genevieve "Genny" Clarke passed away at York Hospital. Genny, or "NaNa" as she was lovingly known to family and friends, cherished gardening and tended her sunflowers, lilies, and many special flowers with the utmost care. She adored her family and relished cooking large Polish meals for them during the holidays, which included pierogi, polish sausage, galumpkis and kruschicki.
She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald "Jerry" Clarke and devoted mother of Laura Teal and husband Ed, and Jerry Clarke and wife Jacque. Loving grandmother of Rob Patro and wife Kim, Nicole Hackett and husband Derrick, Nathan Clarke, Samantha Clarke, Lily Teal and great grandmother of Isaac and Max Patro and Harrison Hackett.
A Memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers pleas make donations in her memory to Pregnancy Center 7311 Harford Rd., Baltimore, MD 21234 or Project Rachel, Archdiocese of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.