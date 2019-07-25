Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Tusing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Tusing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Tusing Notice
Tusing, Genevieve Donelson

On July 22, 2019 Genevieve Donelson-Tusing (nee: Fike) beloved wife of the late Calvert Tusing. Devoted mother of Gregory Donelson and his wife Kelly; Mark Donelson and his wife Amy; Wayne, Mark and the late Tony Tusing. Dear sister of Floyd Fike and his wife Irma; Darlene Shaw and her husband Don; Donald Fike and his wife Joyce; and the late Norma Steadman and Lauren Fike. Dear grandmother of Katie Elliott and her husband Mike; Ryan Donelson and his wife Cora; Delaney and Joey Donelson; Hannah, Sara and Khalid Naddaf. Dear great-grandmother of Olive Donelson and Brayden Holtzman. Visitation Friday 3-5 & 7-9pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Saturday 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now