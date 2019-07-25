|
|
Tusing, Genevieve Donelson
On July 22, 2019 Genevieve Donelson-Tusing (nee: Fike) beloved wife of the late Calvert Tusing. Devoted mother of Gregory Donelson and his wife Kelly; Mark Donelson and his wife Amy; Wayne, Mark and the late Tony Tusing. Dear sister of Floyd Fike and his wife Irma; Darlene Shaw and her husband Don; Donald Fike and his wife Joyce; and the late Norma Steadman and Lauren Fike. Dear grandmother of Katie Elliott and her husband Mike; Ryan Donelson and his wife Cora; Delaney and Joey Donelson; Hannah, Sara and Khalid Naddaf. Dear great-grandmother of Olive Donelson and Brayden Holtzman. Visitation Friday 3-5 & 7-9pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Saturday 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 25, 2019