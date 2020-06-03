On May 31, 2020, Genevieve Marie "Jane" Wyatt (nee Becker); beloved wife of the late Robert A. "Al" Wyatt, Jr.; devoted mother of Jane M. Smith, Craig W. Wyatt and wife Suzanne, Nancy K. Capella, and Robert A. Wyatt, III and wife Cathleen; dear sister of Teresa Constance Turc, Lillian Elizabeth Bonadia, and the late Dorothy Holzknecht, Mildred Rhoades, and Burton Becker. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Services and interment private. On-line condolences may be left for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Services and interment private. On-line condolences may be left for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.