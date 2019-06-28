Home

Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Genia Gloger Notice
Genia Gloger (nee Elergant), of Baltimore, passed away on June 27, 2019, at the age of 93 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband Chaim Gloger, she is survived by her children Herschel (Roberta) Gloger and Sheila (Avrum) Goldberg, a sister Leia (late Lazar) Derera, her grandchildren Erica Gloger, Miriam Gloger, Lauren Gloger (Darren) Geisbert, Joshua (Lisa) Goldberg, and Sara Goldberg (Brett) Dechowitz, her great-grandchildren Eli and Max Geisbert, Henry and Poppy Goldberg, Jemma and Phoebe Dechowitz. She was predeceased by her parents Shaeva and Chaim Elergant and her sister Nechoma (late Ira) Berger, and brother Asher Elergant.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, June 28, at 12:30 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 or HIAS, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019
