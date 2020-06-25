Geoffrey Tinelli

Geoffrey L. Tinelli passed away on Friday, June 19th, after a sudden battle with ARDS and Non Hodgkins Lymphoma. His love and life partner, Lisa Davis, was by his side, holding his hand the whole time. Geoff loved the life they had established in Woodbine, MD, but they were just about to start a new journey, when he fell ill. Geoff and Lisa found their true soul mates in one another. They had a blended family with Connor, Allison, Geoffrey, Alex, and Lauren. Geoff loved people, his work and all their animals. He was a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and served in the Army. He went on to have a very successful career in the pharmaceutical industry, and made many friends along the way. He touched the lives of everyone he met, and no one will forget his infectious laugh. He loved 80's music, The Simpson's, classic Mustangs, and cuddling and watching movies. We will all miss his warm, genuine smile, sassy sense of humor, and just the kind gentle human that he was. It's a true tragedy that he was taken so soon and so young. Our story was not supposed to end this way, but he will forever be in our hearts. He was truly loved. Private arrangements to follow.



