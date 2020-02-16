Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Timonium, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Breschi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Breschi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Breschi Notice
On February 13, 2020, George A. Breschi, 75, attorney and unofficial mayor of Towson, son of the late Carlo and Metella, beloved husband of over 51 years to June, devoted father to Charles (Kelly), Danielle Ponieman (Pablo), Nicole Gedney (Mark), and Christina Renninger (Brandon); doting and proud grandfather to Alex, Graciela, Georgia, Alexandra, Leila, Gabriella, Charlotte and Nick; loving brother to Lou (Jackie), Bob (Tish), Maria Lombardo (the late Sandy), and Angie Stebbings (Dan); dear cousin to Maria Moore (Roland); a favorite uncle to nieces and nephews, and a loyal friend to many.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, 2/18 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Nativity in Timonium on Wednesday, 2/19 at 11:00 am followed by interment at Dulaney Memorial Gardens.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers to please make donations in George's honor to Loyola Blakefield (Class of '86 Michael R. Breschi Scholarship) or Notre Dame Prep (Ashley Rudolph Scholarship Fund)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -