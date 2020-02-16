|
|
On February 13, 2020, George A. Breschi, 75, attorney and unofficial mayor of Towson, son of the late Carlo and Metella, beloved husband of over 51 years to June, devoted father to Charles (Kelly), Danielle Ponieman (Pablo), Nicole Gedney (Mark), and Christina Renninger (Brandon); doting and proud grandfather to Alex, Graciela, Georgia, Alexandra, Leila, Gabriella, Charlotte and Nick; loving brother to Lou (Jackie), Bob (Tish), Maria Lombardo (the late Sandy), and Angie Stebbings (Dan); dear cousin to Maria Moore (Roland); a favorite uncle to nieces and nephews, and a loyal friend to many.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, 2/18 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Nativity in Timonium on Wednesday, 2/19 at 11:00 am followed by interment at Dulaney Memorial Gardens.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers to please make donations in George's honor to Loyola Blakefield (Class of '86 Michael R. Breschi Scholarship) or Notre Dame Prep (Ashley Rudolph Scholarship Fund)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020