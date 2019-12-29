Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary our Queen
5200 N. Charles St.
George A. Shehan Sr.

On December 25, 2019, George Anderson Shehan Sr., devoted father of G. Anderson Shehan Jr. and his wife Lisa and Darby McDade Lassiter and her husband Steve; dear companion of Lynda Meade; dear grandfather of Alex, Aidan, Ronan, Miranda, and Keegan; dear brother of Laurie Harrison, Brooke and Tom Shehan and the late Mary Ellen Kelley; former spouse of Jeanne McDade Shehan. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Shehan was a graduate of Loyola Blakefield.

Memorial mass will be offered Friday (1/3), 10:00AM, at the Cathedral of Mary our Queen, 5200 N. Charles St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org/donate or Loyola Blakefield High School, 500 Chestnut Ave, Towson, MD 21204 or at https://www.loyolablakefield.org/make-a-gift
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
