Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
George B. Creswell Sr. Notice
George B. Creswell Sr., age 77, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on December 3, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Maryland.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
