George B. Jones
George B. Jones, age 83, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Robert and Marie (Danner) Jones. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an electrical engineer. He enjoyed Square Dancing and Ball Room Dancing for 20 years and for the past 8 years, singing in the group The Oakettes at the Perry Hall Senior Center. He liked hiking, spending time outdoors and was an avid coin collector.

George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Catherine Jean Jones (Wagner), was the devoted father to Kenneth Edward Jones and his wife Barbara Ann (Smeton) of Joppa, Robert Frederick Jones and his wife Renee Lynn (Cruise) of Bel Air, and George Brian Jones and his wife Theresa (DeLuca) of Newark, Delaware; cherished grandfather to Ashley Ann Jones, Lindsay Michelle Jones and Timothy George Jones, Evan Curtis Jones, Bryant Christian Fry and his wife Christina Michelle (Beasley); dear brother of Robert Jones and wife Barbara, Daniel Jones and his wife Nancy, Rosemary Bronzert and her husband Norman, Richard Jones, David Jones and his wife Susan, Annette Sowden and her husband Ted.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Frederick Jones.

Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life gathering will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018.

Condolences may be left on our guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
November 14, 2020
Mrs. Cathy, Kenny, Bobby, Georgie, my heart breaks for all of you. Mr. George was a one in a million. Such a kind, gentle man. So very intelligent. And he had a great sense of humor. You will be dearly missed May God be with all of you during this awful time.
Terri Fields
Friend
