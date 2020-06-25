George Barranger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 22, 2020, George Barranger, cherished husband of the late Bessie C. Barranger; loving father of C. Lynn Barranger (Tim Carnahan), Jeanette L. Daymude, Loretta B. Barranger (Mike Anderson) and Lisa M. Staab; dear grandfather of Jennifer L. Harlin, Jessica L. Boyce, Cassandra M. Carnahan, Ryan G. Staab, Madison M. Staab; great-grandfather of Riley D. Harlin and Wyatt T. Harlin.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Transportation Fund c/o Boumi Shriners 5050 King Avenue, Rosedale, MD, 21237.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved