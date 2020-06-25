On June 22, 2020, George Barranger, cherished husband of the late Bessie C. Barranger; loving father of C. Lynn Barranger (Tim Carnahan), Jeanette L. Daymude, Loretta B. Barranger (Mike Anderson) and Lisa M. Staab; dear grandfather of Jennifer L. Harlin, Jessica L. Boyce, Cassandra M. Carnahan, Ryan G. Staab, Madison M. Staab; great-grandfather of Riley D. Harlin and Wyatt T. Harlin.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Transportation Fund c/o Boumi Shriners 5050 King Avenue, Rosedale, MD, 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.