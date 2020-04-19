Home

George Beigel Sr.


1925 - 2020
George Beigel Sr. Notice
On April 13, 2020, George Leonard Beigel, Sr., beloved husband of Marguerite T. Beigel (nee Blansfield), devoted father of Pat Beigel, Mary Lou Beigel (Bob Rucier), George Beigel, Jr. (Alison) and the late Cathy Hoos (Michael Hoos), loving grandfather of Chris, Jennifer, Katie, Zachary and Jonathan, loving great-grandfather of Gabriel, Maggie, and Stella. Services and interment private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, Massachusetts 02451.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
