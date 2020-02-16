|
|
George W. Blakeslee Jr. (Walt) quietly passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born December 2, 1947 to the late George and Lillian Blakeslee. He is survived by his sister Carol Mistler (Doug) of Cary, NC, and two nephews, Greg (Allison) and their 2 daughters of Sanford, NC, and Stephen of Raleigh, NC. He also leaves behind many good and devoted friends.
Walt lived his entire life in the Baltimore area. His varied interests included sailboat racing, foreign travel, photography, house remodeling, and cars.
A reception to celebrate his life will be held at College Manor Assisted Living on February 21, 2020 from 2-4pm. The address is 300 West Seminary Avenue Lutherville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020