Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
George C. B. Mears II

George C. B. Mears II Notice
On December 24, 2019; GEORGE C. B. MEARS, II; beloved husband of Gail Mears (nee Erhardt); loving father of Lorraine Ford and her husband Gordon, and Melissa Sunstrom and her husband Earl; devoted grandfather of Griffin Ford, Garrett Ford, and Madeline Sunstrom.

Services are private. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 929 Ingleside Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
