|
|
George C. Councill, Jr., 70, of Pasadena passed away on February 26, 2020. George was born on June 9, 1949 in Baltimore to the late George C. and Christine L. Councill. George graduated from the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1967 and attended the University of Delaware and Johns Hopkins University. He served in the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in the Construction Battalion and was a veteran of Desert Storm. George worked as a construction inspector. He was also a member of the Severn River Lions Club and served on their Board of Directors and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He was a train aficionado, a sailing enthusiast and he enjoyed reading. George is survived by his siblings, Nancy Councill Disney, Dr. Laurajean Councill Brice (Joseph) and James C. Councill (Cheryl); his nieces and nephews, Andrew R. Huff, David R. Disney, Matthew Councill Disney, Sarah Councill, James R. Councill, J. Tilghman Brice, Gailynn Brice Milligan and A. Byron Brice; his great nieces and nephew, Reese and Cameron Disney and Lorraine Milligan.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020