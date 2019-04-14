Home

On Saturday, April 13, 2019 George C., beloved husband of Margaret M. who preceded him in death; loving father of George G. Pierpont, Michael F. Pierpont, Mary G. Workman, Carol A. Pierpont, Mary K. Arnold and Thomas P. Pierpont; brother of Charles V., Donald S., both preceding him in death, and a surviving brother, Phillip E. Pierpont. Also survived by six granddaughters and six great-grandchildren. George retired from Armco Steel after a long career, was co-founder of Pier-Sol, and a generous supporter of designing and building specialized assistive devices. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster on Wednesday, April 17th at 10:30 am. The family will receive friends at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster on Tuesday, April 16th from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm. Memorial contribution can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Condolences offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
