George Carroll McGinty, age 85, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on March 14, 2019 at his home. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, he was the son of H.S. and Ruby (Carroll) McGinty and husband of 40 years to Victoria (Boss) McGinty of Jarrettsville. He grew up in Chapel Hill, NC, and was a proud alumnus of UNC, graduating with a degree in Physical Education. He taught in Gastonia, NC before moving to the Baltimore area where he first taught at Carroll Manor School before joining the physical education department at Ridgely-Dulaney Junior/Senior High School. Through his students, George developed an interest in the sport of gymnastics, and upon moving to the newly built Dulaney High School in 1960 he started the school's first co-ed gymnastics team. The Dulaney High boys' and girls' gymnastics teams were undefeated from 1960-1966, the entire tenure of George's coaching career at Dulaney. In the fall of 1966, George moved on to Towson State College (now Towson University), where he created the competitive gymnastics program. Under George's leadership, the Towson team won the 1969 women's gymnastics national championship and throughout the years, several of his gymnasts were recognized as All-Americans. George was recognized as the Towson coach of the year in 1979. George retired from Towson in 1981 and moved with his family to Chester, VT, where he continued his gymnastics coaching career at Northern Lights Gymnastics in Wilder, VT. During his time at Northern Lights, George coached hundreds of competitive gymnasts, many of whom went on to compete in college. In recognition of his coaching achievements, George was inducted into the Towson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Dulaney Valley High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. He returned to the Baltimore area in 2003, settling in Jarrettsville, MD. In addition to his wife, Mr. McGinty is survived by his sons, Michael McGinty and Kevin (Margaret) McGinty; daughter, Beth McGinty (Eric Gottwald); grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) McClain, KC (Sorelyss) McGinty and Cassidy McGinty; and great grandchildren, Kaden McGinty and Skylar McGinty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fenno McGinty.George's life will be celebrated with a Mass on Monday, April 1 at 11am at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Fallston. If you would like to honor George's memory, his wish was to support his alma mater, the UNC School of Education: https://give.unc.edu/donate?p=EDUC Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary