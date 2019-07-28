|
On July 24, 2019 George "Bill" Casper, Jr. beloved husband of Patricia Casper and devoted father of Danielle Freburger and her husband Craig. Loving grandfather of Tyler Freburger, Ryan Freburger, and Ellie Harrison. Brother of Bob Casper and the late Gene Casper. Also survived by step-children, step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 West Padonia Road Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday from 3-5 P.M. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Road Baltimore, Maryland 21211
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019