Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Casper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "Bill" Casper Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George "Bill" Casper Jr. Notice
On July 24, 2019 George "Bill" Casper, Jr. beloved husband of Patricia Casper and devoted father of Danielle Freburger and her husband Craig. Loving grandfather of Tyler Freburger, Ryan Freburger, and Ellie Harrison. Brother of Bob Casper and the late Gene Casper. Also survived by step-children, step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 West Padonia Road Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday from 3-5 P.M. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Road Baltimore, Maryland 21211
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now