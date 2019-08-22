Home

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
George Clarke, 86, peacefully passed away on Thursday August 15th at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Severna Park, MD. He is survived by his four children, ten grandchildren, a daughter and son-in-law, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gail, his brothers Edwin, Jr. and Franklin, and his Father Edwin, Sr. and mother Ada. Funeral services will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, Maryland on Tuesday, August 20th. Viewing from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Negro College Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
