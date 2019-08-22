|
George Clarke, 86, peacefully passed away on Thursday August 15th at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Severna Park, MD. He is survived by his four children, ten grandchildren, a daughter and son-in-law, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gail, his brothers Edwin, Jr. and Franklin, and his Father Edwin, Sr. and mother Ada. Funeral services will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, Maryland on Tuesday, August 20th. Viewing from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Negro College Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019