George Forman Cooper passed into eternal life on Sunday, April 14. A citizen of Baltimore for his entire life, George was educated at Towson University where he met his future wife of 50 years, Iris. After graduating with a degree in Communications, he opened an optical shop where he helped many people see and better experience life for several decades. In 2011 he was named Maryland Distinguished Optician of the Year. Devoted clients included Maryland Governor Robert Erlich. Brimming with creativity, George was an inventor and holder of US Patents as well as an author of two books of children's stories, one of which was illustrated by his granddaughter, Lydia. George was an avid duckpin bowler, marathon runner, sports enthusiast, and loving husband, father, son, and grandfather. All who met him were touched by his hallmark kindness and infections smile. He wished to be remembered as a thinker of silly thoughts and a lover of soup. George is survived by his father George, brother Gregory, wife Iris, daughter Maria, son George, granddaughter Lydia, and hundreds of loving friends and family. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30pm in the Maryland State Boychoir Center for Arts: 3400 Norman Avenue Baltimore, MD 21213. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hopewell Cancer Support. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary