George D. SCHWARTZ Jr.
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, George Dowell Schwartz, Jr., passed away at the age of 84. Dowell, as he was known, was the son of George and Florence (Bowen) Schwartz. He met his wife Janis (Hager) when they were teenagers. Married for 49 years until her death in 2007, they raised two daughters, Jennifer, and Jacquelyn and one son, George III. He is predeceased by his much-loved brother Homer.

Dowell graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and went on to earn his engineering degree from Johns Hopkins University and his MBA from George Washington University. He served in the Army National Guard upon graduation and embarked on a 39-year career with Baltimore Gas & Electric retiring as Vice President of the General Services Division in 1997. Active in his faith, Dowell treasured the time he was able to serve as a lay minister at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church. He was particularly proud of his work with the Pastor in the acquisition and design of the stained glass that adorns the church today.

Known for his humor, wit, kindness, and generosity, he will be missed by many. He loved his family and friends above all else and never said no to an opportunity to enjoy their company, whether on a golf course, tennis course, cheering on the Orioles or Ravens, or just chatting on his porch with his favorite drink, a VO Manhattan and his dog Beau by his side.

Interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held in April. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Robert H. Scott Scholarship Fund at Johns Hopkins University, San Martin Center, 3400 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218, (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/givenow) or to the Gilchrist Home Care Fund, 11311 McCormick Road, Ste. 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031. (www.gilchristcares.org)

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
A dear friend of my father, Frank Trommer. A co-worker for many years as well at BGE. My father spoke very kindly of Mr Dowell through the years, playing in the “card club” at our home with his wife. My youth was filled with stories and their laughter as guests at our home. My Dad was blessed to have met such a kind gentleman.
John Trommer
Friend
