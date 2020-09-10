Loving dad to Samantha and cherished friend to many, George Douglas Hilbert passed away with his family surrounding him on August 21st. He was 72-years old.
Growing up in Ruxton, everyone liked Doug. Well, the competitors who took the playing fields against him didn't always feel that way.
Nicknamed "Swan" and "Hillbilly", Doug left his mark on Baltimore athletics as a teen. As a varsity athlete, he earned nine varsity letters at Boys Latin…three each in football, basketball and lacrosse.
Lacrosse was first in his heart. Doug played defense on Boys Latin's 1964 MSA championship lacrosse team and was one of three members of the famous 1966 "60-minute midfield".
Doug made an impression on the gridiron, too, as a member Boys Latin's undefeated 1964 football team. As a running back, he also received All-Private School first team honors in 1965.
In addition to athletics, Doug managed to make time for student leadership and academics. He served as class president for two years and won Boys Latin's Scholar-Athlete award his senior year.
Doug took his lacrosse talents to the University of Virginia where he became a first team All-American and played in the 1970 North-South Lacrosse All-Star game. Doug's 1970 Virginia team was selected as the country's national champions by the USILA–in a tie with Johns Hopkins and Navy. According to an article in the May 25, 1970 issue of Sports Illustrated, Doug allowed his opponents only one goal in his final nine games in leading UVA to the title.
The athletic honors were all in addition to scholarly achievements. Doug tackled UVA's rigorous academics and spent time on the Dean's List.
In 2008, Boys Latin gave Doug it's highest athletic honor. He was inducted into the Boys Latin Athletic Hall of Fame.
That competitive edge propelled Doug into a career in Maryland commercial real estate. He was a noted member of the office leasing, management and development community for 30-years.
When he wasn't closing deals, Doug left no golf course unconquered. Anywhere. But, the pars, birdies and more than a few bogeys gave way when the light of his life, Samantha, was born in 1991.
Proving that some athletic prowess is inherited, Doug turned to spending his time cheering his daughter on in her athletic and musical pursuits. Most recently, he proudly walked Samantha down the aisle at her 2018 wedding to Justin Wright.
In addition to Samantha, Doug is survived by siblings Mike, Carol and Jon. Friends and family can share funny stories, happy memories and tales of athletic triumphs Saturday, September 12th from Noon-4:00 pm at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.