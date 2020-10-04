1/
GEORGE E. DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 28, 2020, George Edwin Davis passed from his earthly home. George was born in Sterling, IL. He was a bookseller who loved languages, music and his cats. Beloved husband of the late Janine A. Davis (nee Schmidt); dear father of Claire (Walker Teret) and Grace Davis; dear son of the late Evelyn and Ronald Davis; devoted brother of the late Philip Davis. He is survived by four sisters and two brothers.

Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Arrangements by the family owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved