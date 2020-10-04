On September 28, 2020, George Edwin Davis passed from his earthly home. George was born in Sterling, IL. He was a bookseller who loved languages, music and his cats. Beloved husband of the late Janine A. Davis (nee Schmidt); dear father of Claire (Walker Teret) and Grace Davis; dear son of the late Evelyn and Ronald Davis; devoted brother of the late Philip Davis. He is survived by four sisters and two brothers.
Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Arrangements by the family owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.