George Edward Fielder, age 73, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away of natural causes on August 16, 2020 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of James and Ann Fielder and husband of the late Kathy (Shaffer) Fielder for 44 devoted years. He grew up on a Dairy Farm which began his love of land and cattle. He was an active participant in 4-H including the vast amount of dairy judging. Upon his graduation from Bel Air High School he then went on to receive a farm management and agricultural economics degree from Cornell University. Returning home, he took what he learned and applied it to the family farm with his father and brother to build a successful dairy operation. His desire to help others in the community lead to his eight years of service on the Harford County Council. Wanting to further his education he received his Masters Degree in Education at Loyola College in Maryland. He joined Harford County Public Schools in 1991 as a Social Studies teacher. He started teaching at C. Milton Wright high School and retired from Harford Technical High School where he spent most of his educational career. During retirement, Edward and Kathy Fielder started a canning company called Fielder's Choice Delectables. They made national award-winning jams, jellies and salsa from home grown produce and sold them locally. Edward had many interests including politics, history, stamp collecting and the Ravens. In 2019, he was named a Harford County living treasure and he was the third generation of the Fielder family to receive this award.
Edward is survived by his son, Christopher Allen Fielder and his wife, Erica; daughter, Jennifer Lynne Patterson and her husband, Brad; granddaughter, Riley Brooke Fielder; brother, James Fielder, Jr.; two sisters, Grace Fielder and Edith Buckler; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving 4 legged companions.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, James Edward Fielder.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-8 pm followed by a service starting at 8 pm.
The family has established the Fielder Family Scholarship Fund for Education at the Community Foundation of Harford County, in memory of Edward Fielder. Donations can be made by visiting the website and clicking donate now: www.cfharfordcounty.org
Donations can also be mailed to:
Community Foundation of Harford County
P.O. Box 612
Bel Air, MD 21014
With a memo note for Fielder Scholarship
