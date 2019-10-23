Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bel Air Church of the Nazarene
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bel Air Church of the Nazarene
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bel Air Church of the Nazarene
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bel Air Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for George Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Edward Rose Notice
George Edward Rose, age 88, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on October 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son of Clyde C. Rose and Olive Susan (Frazee) Rose. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked for over 35 years at Aberdeen Proving Ground. His favorite hobby was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an active member of Bel Air Church of the Nazarene.

George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethel (Hutchins) Rose; two sons, Michael E. (Margaret) Rose of Street and Bruce A. (Denise) Rose of Churchville; daughter, Georgiann (Louis Jr.) Mangione of Aberdeen; sister Clotine Frear of Fargo, ND; brother, John Rose of Bourbonnais, IL; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will take place under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Bel Air Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm, and again at the church on Thursday, October 24 from 10-11am. Services will follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bel Air Church of the Nazarene, 2430 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD, 21015.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now