George Edward Rose, age 88, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on October 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son of Clyde C. Rose and Olive Susan (Frazee) Rose. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked for over 35 years at Aberdeen Proving Ground. His favorite hobby was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an active member of Bel Air Church of the Nazarene.
George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethel (Hutchins) Rose; two sons, Michael E. (Margaret) Rose of Street and Bruce A. (Denise) Rose of Churchville; daughter, Georgiann (Louis Jr.) Mangione of Aberdeen; sister Clotine Frear of Fargo, ND; brother, John Rose of Bourbonnais, IL; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Bel Air Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm, and again at the church on Thursday, October 24 from 10-11am. Services will follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bel Air Church of the Nazarene, 2430 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD, 21015.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019