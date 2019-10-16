|
On October 11, 2019, GEORGE EMORY GRACE, beloved husband of Beverly Grace; devoted father of John "Jack" C. Grace (Page K.) and Jamie L. Grace; loving grandfather of Kevin M. Grace, Brian J. Grace (Meagan), and Rachel G. Reisinger (Curtis); dear brother of Lillian Mueller. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Oct. 19th from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26th at 11am at Glen Mar United Methodist Church in Ellicott City, MD. Condolences can be given at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019