|
|
On August 3, 2019, George Eugene Etzel "Gene", 89, of Severna Park. Loving father of Mark Eugene Etzel; dear father-in-law of Barbara Etzel; loving grandfather of Dr. Erin Nicole Etzel and Eden Noelle Etzel; and dear friend of Catherine "Kitty" Barranco. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Anne Etzel in 2002 and his brothers, John and Joseph Etzel.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, August 12th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. John the Evangelist Church. For further information, please visit www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019