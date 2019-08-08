Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
689 Ritchie Hwy.
Severna Park, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Etzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Eugene Etzel


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Eugene Etzel Notice
On August 3, 2019, George Eugene Etzel "Gene", 89, of Severna Park. Loving father of Mark Eugene Etzel; dear father-in-law of Barbara Etzel; loving grandfather of Dr. Erin Nicole Etzel and Eden Noelle Etzel; and dear friend of Catherine "Kitty" Barranco. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Anne Etzel in 2002 and his brothers, John and Joseph Etzel.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, August 12th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. John the Evangelist Church. For further information, please visit www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
Download Now