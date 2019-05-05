Dr. George F. Buchness, 91, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Born in 1927 to the late John & Catharine Horn Buchness, he was a long time dentist and faculty member at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. George is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Le Buchness and their two sons and spouses, George, Jr. "Geb" (Molly) and James Ridgely "Lee" (Jennifer) Buchness as well as dear grandchildren; Daniel (Jennifer), Brett (Dana), Brendan (Megan), Meaghan, Andrew and Matthew Buchness. George is also survived by many nieces & nephews and a host of extended family.Family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at St. Mark Catholic Church at 10:30AM. Interment will be in Old Trinity Cemetery, Church Creek, MD on Wednesday at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to St. Mark School or Loyola Blakefield. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary