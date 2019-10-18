|
George Frank Urbancik Jr., age 79, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 15, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of George and Emma Urbancik and husband of the late Nancy (Cincotta) Urbancik. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a chemical engineer for BG&E for many years. George was a member of Maple View Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, trustee and Sunday school teacher. George was a very giving person to those who were in need and two Thursdays a month he served as a phone counselor at Beachmont for Billy Graham E.A. He loved his family, loved his church and his Lord.
George is survived by his son-in-law, Craig M. Mele of Abingdon; the daughter he never knew, Rachel Weinstein; and grandson, Daniel James Mele of Abingdon.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Ann Mele.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and on Friday from 10-11 am at Maple View Baptist Church in Joppa with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to the Lisa A. Mele Scholarship Fund, c/o Maple View Baptist Church, 1600 Singer Road, Joppa, MD 21085.
