George Geno Esposito
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 9, 2020, George Geno Esposito passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Amelia C. Esposito (nee Coppolino); devoted father of Deborah Drosinos and her husband Peter, Anthony Esposito and his wife Beth, Steve Esposito and his wife Susan, and Joseph Esposito and his wife Anne; loving grandfather of John, Timothy, Patrick, Maria, Angela, Maribeth, Tony, Steve, Tommy, and Mark; cherished great-grandfather of Melina, Charlie, Despina, Eleni, Peter, Michael, James, Ryan, Emily, Gabriella, Benjamin, and Vincent. George was predeceased by four siblings.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2305 N. Charles St., Ste. 300, Baltimore, MD 21218.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved