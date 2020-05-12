On May 9, 2020, George Geno Esposito passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Amelia C. Esposito (nee Coppolino); devoted father of Deborah Drosinos and her husband Peter, Anthony Esposito and his wife Beth, Steve Esposito and his wife Susan, and Joseph Esposito and his wife Anne; loving grandfather of John, Timothy, Patrick, Maria, Angela, Maribeth, Tony, Steve, Tommy, and Mark; cherished great-grandfather of Melina, Charlie, Despina, Eleni, Peter, Michael, James, Ryan, Emily, Gabriella, Benjamin, and Vincent. George was predeceased by four siblings.



Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2305 N. Charles St., Ste. 300, Baltimore, MD 21218.



