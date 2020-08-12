It is with great sadness that the family of George Gordon Schulmeyer (who went by Gordon) announces his unexpected passing on July 5th, 2020 at his home in Lothian, Maryland. He was 79 years old. He was born on July 15, 1940, in Baltimore Maryland to Eva (nee Gunzelman) and Theodore George Schulmeyer and was the youngest of 7 children. Gordon was an accomplished man from humble beginnings who worked hard to put himself through school, earning a BS in Mathematics, an MBA, and a Law Degree. He spent the first part of his career at Westinghouse working his way up from a programmer to a manager of several software development projects. In his 50's he retired from Westinghouse and went on to build a successful consulting business. Gordon wrote several books on software quality and software management and won the 1992 Shingo Prize for his work. He was also nominated to be in Who's Who for his literature. Gordon was an Ancient Egypt enthusiast, a world traveler, and in his later years an art collector. At the age of 20, Gordon married his childhood sweetheart, Jane Frances Florin and they went on to have a family. Gordon was known for his fairness and his commitment to taking care of the ones he loved. Gordon is survived by his wife Jane Frances Schulmeyer (nee Florin), his brother Raymond Martin Schulmeyer his daughter Bonnie Kay Schulmeyer and her husband James W. Moore III and their children James. W. Moore IV, Gabrielle Noelle Moore, Chandler Ian Moore, Mallory Rosemarie Moore, and Julian Alexander Moore; his son Gordon James Schulmeyer and his son Sean Gordon Schulmeyer, Sean's wife Beth Marie Webb and their children Neve Alexandra Schulmeyer and Quinn Sophia Schulmeyer. Gordon generously donated his body to science so there will be no burial. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 101 Owensville Rd, West River MD. A reception following the mass will be held at South River Clubhouse at 1410 Circle Drive Edgewater MD 21037. Due to coronavirus restrictions, all who wish to attend either event must RSVP to the family. Masks will be required at both events. Due to the unusual times, unusual arrangements have been made for us to say our final goodbyes. Since the cause of death was most likely a heart attack, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.