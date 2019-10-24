Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Resurrection within the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Road
Baltimore, MD
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 George Goutos of Timonium, U.S. WWII Army Veteran, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Athan Goutos (nee Santorios); devoted father of the late Dean Gregory Goutos; dear brother of Nicky Kizer and the late William Goutos, Gus Goutos and Helen Kearney; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 PM, with a Trisagion Service at 6 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Chapel of the Resurrection within the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore, MD beginning at 1 PM. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, please remember George with memorial contributions to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
