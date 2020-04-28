|
George Harmon Greenwalt, 72 of New Windsor, MD passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. The beloved husband of Brenda Kay Greenwalt (nee Thomas). Devoted father of Jennifer L. Watson and Bradley H. Greenwalt. Also survived by his sister Nancy Stang & husband Joe and his brother Michael Greenwalt & wife Nancy.
Preceded in death by his sister Cathy Greenwalt.
Services will be private, but a Livestream of the service can be viewed on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11 AM at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Interment Private
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Post 223 7327 Slacks Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784.
Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2020