Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
24 W. Preston St.
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
24 W. Preston St
Baltimore, MD
George Guss Stavrakos


1934 - 2019
George Guss Stavrakos Notice
George Guss Stavrakos, retired U.S. Naval Academy transportation manager died on Friday, 30 August 2019 at age 85. Mr. Stavrakos who was born in Sparta, Greece was a Baltimore, Maryland resident since the World War II era until his death. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, his readiness to help anyone in need, and his dedication to his family and friends.

Mr. Stavrakos is survived by his extended family, friends and his companion, Prettyboy, his cat. He will be sorely missed. He was predeceased by his parents, Constantine H. and Christina (Sourgis) Stavrakos, and by his sister, Bertha Stavrakos.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Sunday, September 8, 2019, 2 to 4pm (Trisagon Service 2pm) and 6 to 8pm and on Monday, September 9, 2019, 1:00pm - 1:30pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1:30pm. Burial at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cathedral.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
