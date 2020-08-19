George Hadley Dooley, 100, formerly of Dundalk, died peacefully on August 12 at Goodwill Retirement Home in Grantsville, MD. He is survived by his son, George T. Dooley, his daughters, Martha M. Dooley (Kathleen Murray), and Carolyn D. Tice (Enos) and his grandchildren, Naomi Tice and Isaac Tice. He was predeceased by his wife, Eugenia "Trippy" (Triplett) Dooley, his parents and siblings. George donated his body to science. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store