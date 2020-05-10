On May 2, 2020 George Harvey Martin, Jr., in his 100th year; loving husband of the late Ruth C. Martin; devoted father of Ruth M. Suplick (Card), Joan M. Pleiman (Joe), George H. Martin, III (Mary), James L. Martin (Karen), and the late Joyce Clay (survived by Bob); beloved son of the late George and Helen Martin; cherished grandfather of 9 and adoring great grandfather of 5; dear brother to James l. Martin, his 100 year old Twin, and the late Ralph Martin, Jean Back, Peggy Ann Martin, and Richard Martin.
Due to current circumstances, services will be private. A Celebration of George's life will be held at a later date and will be announced in this newspaper. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or visit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.