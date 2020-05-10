George Harvey Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 2, 2020 George Harvey Martin, Jr., in his 100th year; loving husband of the late Ruth C. Martin; devoted father of Ruth M. Suplick (Card), Joan M. Pleiman (Joe), George H. Martin, III (Mary), James L. Martin (Karen), and the late Joyce Clay (survived by Bob); beloved son of the late George and Helen Martin; cherished grandfather of 9 and adoring great grandfather of 5; dear brother to James l. Martin, his 100 year old Twin, and the late Ralph Martin, Jean Back, Peggy Ann Martin, and Richard Martin.

Due to current circumstances, services will be private. A Celebration of George's life will be held at a later date and will be announced in this newspaper. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or visit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved