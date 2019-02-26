Home

McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
237 East Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
(410) 355-1185
George Herman Jackson III

George Herman Jackson III Notice
On February 22, 2019, George Herman Jackson, III, age 49 of Glen Burnie and Baltimore. Beloved husband of Deborah Jackson. Loving father of Thomas and Angie Jackson. Cherished brother of Patricia Rodriguez, Jeffrey Allen Jackson, and Diesel and Daisy. Dearest uncle of Jeremy, Jennifer, Jessica and Molly.The family will receive friends at the family-owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 237 E. Patapsco Ave., (Brooklyn), on Wed. from 3-5 & 7-9 PM and Thursday from 3-5 PM only with Funeral Services starting at 5 PM. Cremation following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made in his memory to a local animal shelter of your choice. He loved his pets and all animals. Online condolences may be made to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
