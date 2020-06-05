George Howard McIntire, a 35-year resident of Abingdon, MD, passed away May 31, 2020 at age 90. He was beloved husband for 62 years to Marie B. McIntire (nee Brown) and loving father of Holly L. MacIntyre, Melissa A. Maximov and Louisa B. McIntire-Brooks. He was a devoted grandfather to Jennifer Hollingsworth and great grandfather to Roman, Anaka, and Chevelle Hollingsworth. He had survived three siblings, Robert Roy McIntire II, Lucy Wetmore Hill, and Judy Alden Shaner.
George was born in Parkers Landing, PA in 1930, son of Robert and Juliette (Howard) McIntire and was raised in Hagerstown, MD. He graduated from Cornell University – Cornell Engineering in 1953 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. As 1st Lieutenant in the Army, he served Post Ordinance at Fort Meade, MD for two years as Guided Missile Officer supporting the Baltimore-Washington Defense Area. He later served as an Army Reserve commissioned officer until 1961.
George established a career of equipment design and later senior management with Ingersoll-Rand Corporation in both Europe and the US until his retirement in 1986. He then dedicated himself to community service through active participation in the Bel Air Lions Club and volunteered at Fallston General Hospital and later University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital. He was an avid gardener, reader, writer, poet and passionate physics theorist.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014; or Bel Air Lions Club Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 35, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.