George Hugh Swartz Jr. age 75, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center Yadkin.
George was born March 3, 1945 in Harford County, Maryland, the son of the late George Hugh Swartz Sr. and Nancy Pearl Furches Swartz.
George served in Vietnam in 1968 with the 192nd Assault Helicopter Company as Helicopter Crew Chief, when his left arm was amputated by mortar fire. The loss of his arm did not keep him from returning to work at the Bethlehem Steel Plant in Sparrows Point Maryland. He retired as a Steel worker after 35 years of service.
Most of his adult life he not only repaired and rebuilt autos, trucks and motorcycles, but also created amazing art lighting. It was just after his honorable discharge with the honored Purple Heart, that George started building his award winning Harley chopper "Captain Hook". This life mural displayed is of George and his chopper and was painted 25 years ago by his friend Betty.
Including his parents, George was preceded in death by: a sister, Ruth Ramsey.
Those left to cherish his memory include: his special friend, Betty Carr and her daughter, Kimberly Grant; his sister, Janet Roddy; niece, Suvonia Lupfer; nephews, Roger Ramsey and Justin Ramsey; and step daughter, Angel Wernick.
The family will conduct a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to: the Disabled American Veterans at www.secure.dav.org/donate
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020