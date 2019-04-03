|
George J. Chiamulera, 92, passed away on March 31, 2019; loving husband of the late Margaret A. Chiamulera for 62 yrs; beloved father of George W. Chiamulera and his wife Claire, Joanne Stephen and her husband Harry, Paul T. Chiamulera and his wife Dodie and Robert J. Chiamulera and his Wife Billie Jo; brother of John and William; cherished grandfather of Brian and Sarah Stephen, Georgie and her fiancée Matt, Helen, Anna, Robert and his wife Alicia, Anthony, and Chelsea Chiamulera. The family will receive friends at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, April 7 from 1 to 4pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Monday, April 8 at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in George's memory to the 30 East St., New York, NY 10016. A guest book is available at
