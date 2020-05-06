George Joseph Connor, age 93 years, died of natural causes on Thursday, April 30 in Westminster, MD. He was born April 29, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland and was the son of George E. Connor and Virginia A. (Burke) Connor and devoted husband of 68 years to his predeceased wife, Mildred Mary (Klishis) Connor.



George served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corp. during World War II and the Korean War. He studied Business Administration and Pre-Law at the University of Baltimore. He retired as a Purchasing Manager for Westinghouse. He was a dedicated civil servant and was involved with the Lions Club, Optimists, ARC, and Jaycees and was a devout parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle in Libertytown for many years.



He enjoyed golfing, bowling and played ice hockey as a young man. He and his wife traveled the world, after his retirement. George was a city boy who aspired to be a farmer and enjoyed riding his tractor on his Winfield property.



He was predeceased by his brother Charles Connor and sister Lois Connor Neale, sons, Casey J. Connor and Patrick J. Connor, grandsons Michael P. Connor and Zachary Wink.



He was a loving father and is survived by children, Susan B. Connor, Judith A. Cavicchio, Mary-Beth Connor, Catherine Campitelli, Brian J. Connor and brother Paul Connor. There are eight remaining grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.



A private service will be held at a later date, and his body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board.



The Connor family would like to extend gratitude to Carroll Lutheran Village for their compassionate care our father received during his final days.



