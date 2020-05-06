George J. Connor
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Joseph Connor, age 93 years, died of natural causes on Thursday, April 30 in Westminster, MD. He was born April 29, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland and was the son of George E. Connor and Virginia A. (Burke) Connor and devoted husband of 68 years to his predeceased wife, Mildred Mary (Klishis) Connor.

George served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corp. during World War II and the Korean War. He studied Business Administration and Pre-Law at the University of Baltimore. He retired as a Purchasing Manager for Westinghouse. He was a dedicated civil servant and was involved with the Lions Club, Optimists, ARC, and Jaycees and was a devout parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle in Libertytown for many years.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling and played ice hockey as a young man. He and his wife traveled the world, after his retirement. George was a city boy who aspired to be a farmer and enjoyed riding his tractor on his Winfield property.

He was predeceased by his brother Charles Connor and sister Lois Connor Neale, sons, Casey J. Connor and Patrick J. Connor, grandsons Michael P. Connor and Zachary Wink.

He was a loving father and is survived by children, Susan B. Connor, Judith A. Cavicchio, Mary-Beth Connor, Catherine Campitelli, Brian J. Connor and brother Paul Connor. There are eight remaining grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

A private service will be held at a later date, and his body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board.

The Connor family would like to extend gratitude to Carroll Lutheran Village for their compassionate care our father received during his final days.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I volunteered with George and Millie at St. Peters Catholic Church in Libertytown. We served donuts and coffee once a month after the 7:15 am Mass. George and I talked about our families and our children. A good man, he will be missed.
Dave Mason
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved